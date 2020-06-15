AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. Stephens lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

