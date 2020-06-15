Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

