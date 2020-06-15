STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 184,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 488.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,640 shares of company stock worth $10,614,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.