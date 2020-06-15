AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

