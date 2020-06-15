Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $172.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.86. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

