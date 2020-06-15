Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDN stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

