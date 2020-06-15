Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

