Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 31,950 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, Director Paul Donlin acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.91.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

