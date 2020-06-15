Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $791,000 Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $56.95 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

