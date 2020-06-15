Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capri were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,707,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 1,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.21 on Monday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

