Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PE. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

PE opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

