Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

