BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.