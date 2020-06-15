BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,483 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 905.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Arvinas worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $55,022,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $16,436,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $15,039,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 378,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 328,560 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $288,515 and sold 57,745 shares worth $2,389,689. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

