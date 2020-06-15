Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after buying an additional 173,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

