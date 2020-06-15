BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 34,354 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 302.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of NetGear worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetGear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NetGear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NetGear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetGear news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $519,665 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.76 million, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

