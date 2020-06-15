Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

WU opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

