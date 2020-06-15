Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $169,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

