Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 17,766.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after buying an additional 475,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of ENTA opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

