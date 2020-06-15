Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

