Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,230 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

