Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Knoll worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,060,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,838 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 74.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

