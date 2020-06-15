Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.55. Apple posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $12.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average of $292.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

