State Street Corp Buys 80,799 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

