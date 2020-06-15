MML Investors Services LLC Buys 601 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

VGLT opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

