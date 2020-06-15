MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,855 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,142,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $30.93 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

