MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.73.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $668.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $746.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $647.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

