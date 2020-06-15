Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,538,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,989,000 after purchasing an additional 596,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 421.2% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $49.71 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

