Zacks: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition an industry rank of 92 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

