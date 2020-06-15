Zacks: Analysts Expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on DMPI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

DMPI stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

