LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $96.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Shares of LGIH opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LGI Homes by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

