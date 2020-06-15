Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

