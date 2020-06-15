Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

MML Investors Services LLC Buys 601 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,855 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC
Zacks: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Given Consensus Rating of "Strong Buy" by Brokerages
Zacks: Analysts Expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share
