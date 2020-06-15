KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other KLA news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.5% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.40. KLA has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $196.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

