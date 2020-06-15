Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

BBSI opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

