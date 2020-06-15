Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 81,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

