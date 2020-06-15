Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 83,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,144 shares of company stock worth $66,787. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 692.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

