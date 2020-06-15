Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Update

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $1.21 on Monday. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

