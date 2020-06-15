Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Decreases By 5.4%

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ROCK opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

