Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

