Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

