Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,073,300 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of W&T Offshore worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.21. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.