Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $72.00 on Monday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

