Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NYSE:ABG opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

