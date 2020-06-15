Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of LCNB worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

