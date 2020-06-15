Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MTS Systems worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,583,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 144,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 135,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.