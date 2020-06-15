Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,520,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 224.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

TALO opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.26. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

