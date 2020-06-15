Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in A10 Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $679,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $6.69 on Monday. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $528.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.78.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

