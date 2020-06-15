Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 955,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after acquiring an additional 619,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,366,000 after acquiring an additional 251,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $15.50 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

