Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 127.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 63,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

