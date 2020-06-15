Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 330.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.